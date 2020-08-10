2020 New Mexico State Fair going virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 New Mexico State Fair is going virtual.
This year, the online event is expected to run September 14 through September 20 and will take place on the New Mexico State Fair website. The virtual fair will highlight the friendly competition, support New Mexico 4-H and FFA members, and continue to provide support for vendors and New Mexico’s talented entertainers.
4-H and FFA youth who invested time and money in their annual livestock projects can compete in a virtual show and a premium sale during Virtual Fair week. According to a news release, video entries in six classes are being accepted now thru August 31, 2020. The classes eligible for the competition are:
- Breeding Heifer
- Replacement Dairy Heifer
- Cattle
- Goat
- Swine
Also, new to this year’s 4-H and FFA competitions are a Public Speaking competition and an Ag Science Fair. More information regarding video submissions, fees, and regulations can be found on the New Mexico State Fair’s Livestock page.
Competitions are a big part of the New Mexico State Fair. Competitions in the below categories are free to enter. Photo entries are also being accepted now thru August 31, 2020.
- Cake Decorating
- Cookie Decorating
- Tablescapes
- Floral Arrangements – Fresh
- Floral Arrangement – Dried
- Photography – “Back to Nature”
- Photography – “Pet Costume Contest: Pets Dressed as Livestock or Farm Animals”
- Sidewalk Chalk Art
- 2021 New Mexico State Fair Poster Design
The contests are open to New Mexico residents in a range of ages, professional status, and abilities. The prizes also include season passes and admission to 2021 New Mexico State Fair, swag bags, and gift certificates at local restaurants.
Also, new this year is a poster design contest. The winning entry will be selected as the official 2021 New Mexico State Fair poster and sold at the 2021 event. Information regarding the poster design contest, including guidelines and instructions can be found at https://statefair.exponm.com/p/2020-virtual-fair/competitions1.
