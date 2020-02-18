2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nurses and midwives are a vital part of the medical field. The World Health Organization is partnering with the International Confederation of Midwives, International Council of Nurses, Nursing Now, and the United Nations Population Fund are kickstarting the 2020 International Year of the Nurse campaign.

New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council‘s Executive Directors Rachel Bevan, Deborah Walker, and nurse-midwife Amy Levi visit the set to discuss this partnership and what the campaign is all about. This year-long campaign will highlight the challenges nurses and midwives face as well as advocate for increased investments in the workforce.

This year is the year of the nurse and midwife as 2020 is the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale and is also the release of the first State of the World’s Nursing Report. Deborah Walker explains that the campaign is especially important in New Mexico as certified nurse midwives provide deliveries and are one of the providers of women’s healthcare.

“While its the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, the New Mexico legislature, the Senate, actually also embraced this effort to shine a light on nurses and nurse-midwives in the state as well,” said Deborah.

Amy says that midwives in the state deliver almost 30% of the babies, making it the third-highest rate in the nation. “The history of midwifery in the state goes back to the beginning of the 20th century so we’ve been around a long time, nurse midwives and we’re really excited to share this occasion with the WHO Year of the Nurse and Midwife because it joins us with midwives around the world and it’s pretty awesome that here we are in New Mexico with this great history in New Mexico and part of a worldwide movement for midwifery, bringing babies into the world,” said Amy.

For more information on the International Year of the Nurse, visit the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council’s official website.