ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 International Business Summit is coming to CNM. You can sit down and listen to industry leaders talk about everything from financing programs to grants.

Officials are calling it to a one-stop-shop for local, state, and federal international business resources. Tickets are $15 and include breakfast.

The summit kicks off at CNM’s Montoya campus at 7:30 a.m.