2019 Twinkle Light Parade route, closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big crowds are expected to gather in Nob Hill Saturday, Dec. 7 for the annual Twinkle Light Parade.

The parade, which starts around 5:15 p.m., will roll west on Central Ave. through Nob Hill from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. That stretch of Central Ave. will be closed to traffic beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will stay closed until 10 p.m.

Parking

Plan to get to the event early. Parade-goers can park in nearby neighborhoods but must obey all posted street parking signs. They also can not park in a spot that blocks residents’ driveways and access to their homes.

There is free parking at the parking lot located on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd. A Park & Ride bus will then take you to the parade area.

Buses will run from 2:30 p.m. from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event until 10:30 p.m.

Public restrooms will be available at the following locations: