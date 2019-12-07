2019 Twinkle Light Parade route, closures

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
twinkle light parade_271398

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big crowds are expected to gather in Nob Hill Saturday, Dec. 7 for the annual Twinkle Light Parade.

The parade, which starts around 5:15 p.m., will roll west on Central Ave. through Nob Hill from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. That stretch of Central Ave. will be closed to traffic beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will stay closed until 10 p.m.

Parking

Plan to get to the event early. Parade-goers can park in nearby neighborhoods but must obey all posted street parking signs. They also can not park in a spot that blocks residents’ driveways and access to their homes.

There is free parking at the parking lot located on the southwest corner of Lomas Blvd. and University Blvd. A Park & Ride bus will then take you to the parade area.

Buses will run from 2:30 p.m. from the lot to Johnson Field throughout the event until 10:30 p.m.

Public restrooms will be available at the following locations:

  • Central Ave. & Sierra Dr. 
  • Central Ave. & Aliso Dr.
  • Central Ave. & Hermosa Dr.
  • Central Ave. & Tulane Dr. 
  • Central Ave. & Dartmouth Dr. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss