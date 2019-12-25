2019 KRQE News Special: Christmas Carols & Wishes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE is celebrating this Christmas Day with the festive sounds of school choirs from across the metro area.

Highland High School choir performs ‘Let It Snow’, ‘Peace on Earth’, and ‘Deck the Halls’.

Volcano Vista High School choir performs ‘Angels We Heard on High’, ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Silent Night’.

Rio Rancho High School choir performs ‘Bye Bye Thou Little Tiny Child’, ‘What Child is This’ and they also perform a medley of Christmas songs.

Sandia High School choir performs ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘Jingle Bells’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Deck the Halls’.