ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Isotopes fans have spoken and we now know who is this season’s favorite player.

The team announced Sam Hilliard won this year’s fan-favorite award. The 25-year-old player set the Isotopes single-season record for runs scored and extra-base hits.

Hilliard was recently brought up to the big league to play for the Colorado Rockies. Click here to view other Isotopes Players’ Choice winners.