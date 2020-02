ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Money from the state legislature is going toward fixing up one of Albuquerque’s most popular hiking trails.

The city is getting $200,000 from the legislature for the Elena Gallegos Open Space in the foothills. The planned improvements include new signs, revamped bathrooms and new surfaces for vehicles and bicycles.

State Rep. Bill Rehm and Melanie Stansbury, as well as Sen. William Payne, pushed to set aside those funds.