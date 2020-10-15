20-year-old suspect in 2 murders to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man accused of two murders is staying behind bars. Izaiah Garcia, 20, was charged in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Sandia High student Sean Markey, at a party last year. A few weeks later, police say he shot and killed Cayla Campos near Bianchetti Park, where she and her boyfriend were playing Pokemon Go.

Garcia was not arrested in the Markey case until after the Campos killing and he was not charged for her death until last month. Wednesday, Judge Cindy Leos ruled to keep him locked up until trial.

