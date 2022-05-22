NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are now more ways to get your vote in early in Bernalillo County. The county opened 20 new early voting convenience centers and a mobile voting unit Saturday.

They’ll be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday until June 4. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says they’re already seeing a good turnout. “I’m happy to see people voting. I hope it stays like this,” says Stover. “I hope it stays busy and steady all day long.”

So far in the county, Stover says 8,000 absentee ballots have been sent out and they’ve received 2,000 back. election day is June 7.