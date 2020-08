ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Evening hours at the Botanic Gardens are almost over. The garden will be open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday night and Saturday night, and again next Friday and Saturday. After that, it will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The BioPark will keep its one-way paths through the garden to encourage social distancing. Guests can order dinner items at the Shark Reef Cafe. Tickets can be reserved online.