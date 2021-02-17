2 victims trapped in vehicle following crash in northwest Albuquerque

First responders are at the scene of a crash at Bluewater and Unser on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a hit-and-run crash in the northwest region of the city on Wednesday where two victims were trapped inside a vehicle. The crash took place at Unser and Bluewater around 11:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department says a third vehicle fled the scene and, that driver, has not been found. No one was seriously injured. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.