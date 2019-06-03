Albuquerque-Metro

2 UNM baseball players eyeing spot in Major League Baseball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Major League Baseball draft begins Monday, June 3. Two University of New Mexico players are hoping to hear their names called.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Slaten and Los Alamos product Jared Mang are hoping to take their skills to the pros. The draft begins Monday night and goes through Wednesday. 

