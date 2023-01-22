ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home. Now, parts of the U.S.S. Albuquerque have finally arrived in the metro area.

The U.S.S. Albuquerque is a nuclear submarine that was commissioned in 1983 and given the hull name SSN 706 in recognition of the 1706 founding of the city.

Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered Friday, and the third piece is expected to arrive in February.

The city is planning to turn them into a memorial but has not decided on where that will be. Until then, the sail will be kept at Kirtland Air Force Base.