ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local men left their steady jobs to start their own business, hauling away unwanted items for anyone in the community. “It showed enough promise and positive response that we wanted to take it to the next level,” said Brian Battaglia. Battaglia and Nathan Farmer are the proud owners of A1 Services.

“We’re going to go 110% on it and it feels great to stand on your own two feet,” said Battaglia. Their business officially launched on Friday, after the two left behind their full-time jobs.

“I was a full-time engineer for New Mexico gas,” said Battaglia.

“Before it was hard because Brian was at work and I taught night classes, so we had a little window between three and five where we could squeeze a job in,” said Farmer.

They’ve been doing junk clean-up on the side for a few years now but didn’t want to make the official jump until they knew they were ready. “We wanted to be a debt-free business and we wanted to have all of the equipment ready to go,” said Farmer. They also needed to make sure they had all the paperwork settled.

“Getting the insurance, the LLC, figuring out all of those things that we needed that a lot of property managers require,” said Farmer.

Now that those milestones have been hit, they are looking for work. “We offer all above-ground junk removal,” said Battaglia.

From junk to trees and waste. Their latest job was at a home in Corrales, cleaning out left behind furniture, boxes, and appliances.

“Every day we are learning. Today, we learned something new, so every single day we are just trying to get better,” said Farmer.

Not every job looks or costs the same. “Our minimum is only $100, so we can go out to your property if you have something tiny, or the whole trailer is $700,” said Farmer.

Despite some learning curves with the trailer, they are excited to see what’s next. “Every single morning I used to hate waking up early, that’s the thing I dislike the most, and I wake up at 7:00 a.m. now, ready to go. I don’t feel bad about it. I am excited, I am energized and Brian and I are ready to take this as far as we can go,” said Farmer.

Serving the community they live and grew up in. “It’s really a weight off their shoulders when we do take a load off of their hands so that’s what we want to do. Just contribute to the economy here in Albuquerque and help out our fellow New Mexicans,” said Battaglia.

Right now, A1 Services is only taking jobs in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho areas.