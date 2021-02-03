2 men charged in deadly 2018 drug deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years after a deadly drug deal gone wrong in a McDonald’s parking lot, two men are wanted for the shooting. Investigators say they roped a teenage girl into helping them commit their crimes.

The incident happened in 2018, near 12th Street and I-40. Investigators say Christopher Salazar drove his teenage son to sell marijuana to a former high school classmate Rebecah Banuelos. However, two men ambushed them and when Salazar pulled a gun, one of the attackers shot and killed him.

Rebecah Banuelos, 17, met one of the men Breon Humphrey Sallings on a dating site. They say he and his roommate Deshawn Hall convinced her to set up drug deals with people they could rob. Police say Hall fired the shot that killed Salazar, but both men are charged with murder. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.