ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced two people are suspected in a fraud ring. The Organized Crime Unit made arrests in the case.

According to APD, Cirstian Mr Ion-Dinu, 35, and Ion-Constinel Matusanu, 47, were involved in a fraud ring that skimmed card information on ATMs around Albuquerque.

They are accused of working with another person over the last few weeks, tampering with CU Anytime ATMs. The scheme would track credit card and PIN number information, leading to $500,000 in stolen funds.

The Organized Crime Unit worked with others to look at surveillance footage of the men. Police claimed the men are Europe citizens.

Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.