2 local Post Office locations announce expanded holiday hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order to accommodate the coming mail rush, the U.S. Post Office is offering expanded hours.

For two Sundays, December 15 and December 22, two Albuquerque Post Office locations will offer special holiday retail hours from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. They are the Richard J. Pino location at 4600 Paradise Boulevard, and the Steve Schiff location at 9719 Candelaria Road.

The Postal Service expects to deliver about 800 million packages during the holiday season. The Postal Service says you can also skip the trip and ship online.