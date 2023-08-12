ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash last night in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police said just before 10:45 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a crash at Indian School and Blume near Eubank.

Officers said a Chevy SUV was traveling east on Indian School and made a turn northbound as a Yamaha motorcycle was heading westbound on Indian School. During the turn, they stated the two vehicles collided head-on. The Chevy also crashed into another vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital in critical condition.