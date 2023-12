ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were hurt, and one has died, after a shooting in the North Valley. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said it happened around 12:13 a.m. Saturday.

APD stated gunfire was reported near 2nd Street and Claremont Avenue NW early Saturday morning. A deceased person was found with a gunshot wound. Two other people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.