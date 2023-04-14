ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue say two have died in a house fire on Quiet Lane in southwest Albuquerque Friday morning. BCFR responded around 5:20 a.m. to a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Lt. Robert Arguelles with BCFR says Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies were first to arrive on the scene and tried to get into the home through the garage. Around 5:40 a.m., two victims were found dead in the garage.

No fire crews or first responders were injured. The fire was extinguished quickly after crews arrived. Lt. Arguelles says the fire was contained primarily in the garage with minor to the home.

The fire remains under investigation. The identities of the victims are unknown, as well as the cause of the fire.