ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. Officials say police responded around 3:00 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on University Blvd. under I-40.

When police arrived, they found a Nissan Altima that had rolled over with multiple people inside. A press release states Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived and was able to get the people in the car out. Police say nine people were inside the Altima and two of the passengers – a man and a woman – died on-scene.

The release states the Altima was speeding north on University. As it approached the eastbound I-40 frontage road, the driver lost control and the vehicle began to travel sideways. The Altima then rolled and hit a concrete pillar.

Officials say alcohol, speed, and the number of people in the car were all factors in the crash.

Police say four passengers were taken to UNM Hospital, one was taken to Lovelace Hospital, and two others were taken to Presbyterian Hospital. At the time of the press release, five passengers were listed in critical condition and two have minor injuries.

A DWI investigation on the driver has been completed. A search warrant for his blood was completed and toxicology results are currently unknown.