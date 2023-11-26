ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In early November, Albuquerque authorities responded to a fatal shooting. Now, two people have been connected to the homicide.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said Nicolas Candelaria was killed on November 1 in the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue SW. They determined Lanise Padilla, 23, and Richard Anderson, 24, tried to rob Candelaria during a drug deal.

APD claimed Anderson shot Candelaria three times as he was reaching for a gun. After, they said Anderson took the drugs and fled.

Padilla was arrested on Saturday morning after she was discovered to be driving with no license plate. A murder warrant had been issued for her arrest, and authorities sealed her vehicle because they think it was involved in the homicide.

Anderson was found at a home in the 1000 block of Marapi Street NW. He was taken into custody Saturday night.