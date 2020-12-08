2 Albuquerque Post Offices offers Sunday holiday hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque Post Offices will be open the next two Sundays. The extra hours are meant to accommodate holiday shipping. The branches on Paradise near Golf Course and Eubank and Candelaria will be both open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

USPS says in a news release that it recognizes that it may be difficult for customers to pick up during normal business hours, and the extra hours on Sunday offers an opportunity to extend pickup hours. According to a news release from USPS, the busiest time of the season is at its highest two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

Locations of two Albuquerque Post Offices with Sunday hours:

OfficeAddressSunday 12/13Sunday 12/20
Albuquerque4600 Paradise Blvd NW, 8711411 a.m. to 3 p.m.11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Albuquerque9719 Candelaria Rd NE, 8711111 a.m. to 3 p.m.11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

