2 Albuquerque men arrested as part of Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque men have been arrested on federal drug and firearm charges as part of Operation Legend. David Martinez and Jean Madrid were arrested after agents say Martinez tried to sell them meth. After getting a search warrant, they say they found meth, marijuana, approximately $5,133, and four guns. Both men face multiple charges and Martinez could face an additional ten years in prison for being a felon with a gun.
