2 Albuquerque men arrested as part of Operation Legend

Warm weather continues this weekend, but parts of New Mexico will continue to also hold onto chances for storms.

Near record heat will continue Saturday, despite a backdoor front moving across eastern New Mexico. This front will bring an uptick in moisture across this part of the state. Upslope flow along the Sangre de Cristo's and the central mountain chain to the Sacramento's will aid in the development of more afternoon showers and storms. A couple strong to severe storms will be possible in northeastern New Mexico this weekend. A few scattered showers will also be possible over the higher terrain of western New Mexico.