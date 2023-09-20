ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) firefighters were investigated after a rape allegation was made against them. An internal investigation of “off-duty conduct” was launched to see if the employees violated AFR policies, and the accused were placed on administrative leave, with one firefighter retiring.
After the conclusion of the investigation, Firefighter Angel Portillo and Lieutenant Aden Heyman were terminated as officials determined they did violate policies.
The fire chief released a statement. See it below:
Albuquerque Fire Rescue holds our firefighters to the highest standards of conduct both on and off duty. We have a zero tolerance for unethical behavior. Our handling of this matter was transparent, unbiased, and timely, resulting in terminations after a thorough internal investigation. Our thoughts are with those who were affected by the actions of these former employees. AFR will continue to earn the trust of the community we serve and want to emphasize that the actions of a few are not reflective of the exemplary work our firefighter perform each day.Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo