ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) firefighters were investigated after a rape allegation was made against them. An internal investigation of “off-duty conduct” was launched to see if the employees violated AFR policies, and the accused were placed on administrative leave, with one firefighter retiring.

After the conclusion of the investigation, Firefighter Angel Portillo and Lieutenant Aden Heyman were terminated as officials determined they did violate policies.

The fire chief released a statement. See it below: