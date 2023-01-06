NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The local zoo sent some animals to a new home. Two seals who used to live at the ABQ BioPark were relocated out of state.

Since 2019, 20-year-old Gracie and 33-year-old Feisty had been living in an area of the park not accessible to the public.

Back in November, the duo was moved to the Norwalk Connecticut Maritime Aquarium.

Gracie and feisty were given time to adjust to a new habitat and new friends before making their public debut at the Norwalk Aquarium this week.