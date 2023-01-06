NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The local zoo sent some animals to a new home. Two seals who used to live at the ABQ BioPark were relocated out of state.

Since 2019, 20-year-old Gracie and 33-year-old Feisty had been living in an area of the park not accessible to the public.

Story continues below:

Back in November, the duo was moved to the Norwalk Connecticut Maritime Aquarium.

Gracie and feisty were given time to adjust to a new habitat and new friends before making their public debut at the Norwalk Aquarium this week.