ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Encino Gardens in Albuquerque will be getting $2.8 million to convert the apartments to affordable housing for seniors. The project is spearheaded by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA).

The funds will come via loans from the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund as well as some federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional funding will come from the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

“Many seniors in New Mexico are in need of affordable housing, and projects such as Encino Gardens are necessary to fill the gap,” Isidoro Hernandez, MFA executive director/CEO, said in a press release. “I’m appreciative of our very supportive legislators for funding the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, which enables us to make these communities a reality.”

The plan is to have 46 studio units and 118 one-bedroom units for individuals aged 62 and up. Encino Development & Management, Inc. will lead the rehab work and is expecting the work to be complete by March 2026.

“Encino Development & Management, Inc. is a nonprofit with a 50-year history of providing low income/affordable housing to seniors in the community,” Greg Leach, Encino Development & Management, Inc. vice president, said in a press release. “Through the redevelopment process of Encino Gardens, we will achieve our mission of improving the living conditions of our senior occupants and maintaining affordable senior living in the area. In the future, we hope to grow our footprint throughout New Mexico and to specifically provide additional senior affordable housing, including the redevelopment of three affordable senior communities in the area.”