$1M grant allows transitional living program Saranam to build new westside campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Serving homeless families in Albuquerque, Saranam is an innovative, transitional living program that uses a two-generational approach to solve the problems that create the cycle of homelessness including poverty, lack of support, and isolation. Now, the organization is building a new westside campus to double its capacity.

Families live in Saranam’s community for up to two years getting a home of their home, education, as well as intensive case management. The organization states that with the family’s basic needs being met, they can then focus on pursuing higher educational goals and learning to live independently.

This can include improving parenting skills, developing community-building skills, finding stable employment, and leading healthier lives.

Saranam has received a $1 million gift from ADC Ltd. that will help to fund the organization’s expansion with a new 3.5-acre campus on Albuquerque’s westside. The building will include 15 new two-bedroom homes, 10 new four-bedroom homes, playgrounds, a community garden, a family center, and plenty of parking.

With their gift, ACD Ltd. is hoping to motivate other organizations and individuals in the community to offer support. They hope to triple the donation, resulting in a $3 million gift going to Saranam.

For more information on the services provided by Saranam, visit saranamabq.org.