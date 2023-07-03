ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a man inside Albuquerque’s Century Rio movie theater. It’s been decided that he will remain behind bars until trial.

Despite the defense arguing Enrique Padilla has really no criminal history, the State argued that Padilla was careless with the lives of everyone inside that crowded theater when he fired his gun.

“Mr. Padilla has placed us in a position where we’re essentially weighing the value of human life against a pair of movie tickets,” said Assistant District Attorney (DA) Stephen Lane.

On Monday, July 3, the State and defense argued whether 19-year-old Enrique Padilla should remain behind bars until trial.

“It’s only sheer luck, Judge, that prevented anyone else from being shot and possibly killed,” said Lane.

Padilla is accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Michael Tenorio over seating assignments inside the Century Rio Theater on Sunday, June 25.

“A dispute over movie seats was all it took to get this defendant to the point where he took a human life,” said Lane. “We just don’t know what’s going to set him off, and we know, Judge, that when he is set off, he’s going to respond with completely inappropriate levels of force.”

Prosecutors argued Padilla escalated the issue.

“This should have been done when the manager came over and intervened and directed people to their own seats, and everybody sat down that should have been the end of this,” said Lane.

As we know, it wasn’t the end. Padilla is accused of throwing a bag of popcorn at Tenorio and his wife.

“When Mr. Tenorio got out of his seat and confronted the defendant, he produced a gun and began firing indiscriminately in the theater,” said Lane.

Police found eight shell casings inside the theater. Two shots hit Tenorio, killing him.

“We have six bullets that just went out in a dark theater that was full of people. This defendant acted, not in just disregard for Mr. Tenorio’s life but, for the life of everyone in that theater,” said Lane.

Padilla’s defense attorney raised the possibility of self-defense.

“Apparently, Mr. Tenorio got up and pushed Mr. Padilla against a wall in the theater before any weapon was produced,” said Rose Osborne, attorney for Enrique Padilla.

Judge Emeterio Rudolfo dismissed that idea and agreed with the state.

“You can’t create the situation and then say, ‘Well, I was acting in self-defense,’ when you created that situation,” said Judge Rudolfo.

Padilla will remain at Metro Detention Center until trial.

Members of both Tenorio’s and Padilla’s families sat in on the hearing.

Padilla is facing an open count of murder.