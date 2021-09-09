19-year-old pilot on mission to set world record stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young pilot on her way to setting a world record made a stop in Albuquerque Thursday. Zara Rutherford, 19, is working to become the youngest woman ever to fly solo around the world.
The native of Belgium hopes her journey will especially inspire girls to get into aviation and STEM subjects. She says the experience is already making her bolder and more confident as she encounters unexpected adventures along the way. “I was in an earthquake three days ago in Mexico. I was really expecting this trip to be dangerous in the air, not on the ground. luckily that was completely fine,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford plans to visit 52 countries on five continents in 12 weeks.