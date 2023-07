ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Swing Fore the House is an annual golf tournament to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. Everything raised from the tournament stays here in New Mexico to support families staying at the two Ronald Mcdonald’s houses in Albuquerque.

The event is Monday, August 7 at Tanoan Country Club. For more questions, please contact the Ronald McDonald House at (505­) 842-8960.