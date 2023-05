ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Chavez, 18, has been arrested for the murder of juvenile Jayden Vallez in March 2021 at the Coronado Mall.

Police tracked Chavez’s cell phone from his home in South Valley to Coronado Mall.

Witnesses told police that two people shot at the Jeep and a family member later told police that Chavez admitted to being involved.

Chavez was charged with first-degree murder last month and arrested Thursday.