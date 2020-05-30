18-year-old arrested for murder over $20 debt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen has been arrested for murder over a $20 debt. 18-year-old Casey Stahl is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Alejandro Flores-Estrada. Flores-Estrada was hospitalized last month with a severe head injury, he died a week later.

His friends claimed they dropped him off at the hospital on April 10 after he hit his head at Los Altos Skate Park but detectives discovered text messages from Stahl upset over the money and when they questioned him they say he admitted to punching him twice at the Smith’s on Paseo Del Norte and Wyoming. Stahl was already in custody for an aggravated burglary case in Torrance County.

