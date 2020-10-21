ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting is underway in New Mexico. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses how early voting is going so far in this unprecedented election.

Expanded early voting will take place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 and is from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers available in Bernalillo County. Voters may vote in-person or hand-deliver a completed absentee ballot at these locations

The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot application was on Oct. 20. The recommended final day for voters to mail absentee ballots is on Oct. 27. Election Day is November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit berncovotes.org.