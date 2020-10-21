ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting is underway in New Mexico. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses how early voting is going so far in this unprecedented election.
Expanded early voting will take place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 and is from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers available in Bernalillo County. Voters may vote in-person or hand-deliver a completed absentee ballot at these locations
Early Voting Convenience Centers
- Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas A NW (In-Person Absentee, Early Voting and Same Day Registration location)
- 98th & Central – 120 98th St NW Suite B101 & B102 (Same Day Registration location)
- Alameda West – 10131 Coors Blvd. NW Suite C-02 (Same Day Registration location)
- Andalucia Shopping Center – 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-5
- Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd. SW (Same Day Registration location)
- Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE Suite 101
- Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E
- Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE
- Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd. 7036 To’Hajiilee
- Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE Suite 1420 (Same Day Registration location)
- Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly NE Suite B-6 (Same Day Registration location)
- Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE Suite B-3
- Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW Suites E & F (Same Day Registration location)
- Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd NW Suite D-1
- South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo SW
- The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE Suite B-3
- Tijeras City Hall – 12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras, NM 87059
- West Bluff Center – 5201 Ouray NW Suite D-2
The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot application was on Oct. 20. The recommended final day for voters to mail absentee ballots is on Oct. 27. Election Day is November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For additional information, visit berncovotes.org.