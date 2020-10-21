18 Early Voting Convenience Centers available in Bernalillo County

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting is underway in New Mexico. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover discusses how early voting is going so far in this unprecedented election.

Expanded early voting will take place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 and is from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 18 Early Voting Convenience Centers available in Bernalillo County. Voters may vote in-person or hand-deliver a completed absentee ballot at these locations

Early Voting Convenience Centers

The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot application was on Oct. 20. The recommended final day for voters to mail absentee ballots is on Oct. 27. Election Day is November 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit berncovotes.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss