ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marcos Valdez, 17, pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Baca-Miller Monday morning on a first-degree murder charge among others.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Valdez shot and killed Vicente Guerra outside of a bar in southwest Albuquerque back in April. He is being held behind bars during his trial.