16th annual Pork and Brew Festival kicks off in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are bringing their appetite for the 25th annual Pork and Brew in Rio Rancho.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon at Santa Ana Star Center and runs until Sunday. Organizers say this year will be more convenient for barbecue lovers, as vendors will be accepting cash and credit card payments instead of “BBQ bucks” like in years past.

“I love the small town feel. I’m from LA, I’m from a big town, so this to me is small town America,” Martha Marshall said.

The event will include live music, a petting zoo, and the option to enter a pie or watermelon eating contest. Tickets range from $4 to $6 depending on age. Kids three and under are free.

