ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Alana Gamboa, made his first appearance in court on Thursday, August 24. Luis Diaz was in front of Judge Renee Tirres on Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Diaz, along with 14-year-old Lorenzo Lovato and 15-year-old Micalas McClendon Jr., set up a drug deal with Alana Gamboa with the intent to rob her. On July 4, the teenagers met up in the area of Kathryn and Columbia, where Gamboa’s body was later found.

The 19-year-old girl was shot and killed in the driver’s seat of her car. Detectives used social media conversations, witness information, and surveillance video to piece together the information leading up to the arrests of the three teenagers.

Diaz was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, on the charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. On Thursday, the state filed for pretrial detention based on the violent nature of the July 4 crime. A hearing has not yet been set for that decision.