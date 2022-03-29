ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 16-year-old Sandia High School student accused of opening fire just outside of the school entered a plea agreement Tuesday. Police say Steven Robles had been in a fight with another student, and they came to Sandia to confront him.

Video showed Robles walk out of Sandia and into the parking lot of Christ Lutheran School. Detectives say Robles is then seen firing shots at a car and, at some point, another person also fired shots. Robles was seen limping away from the parking lot and was later dropped off at UNM Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tuesday in court, Robles pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises. Other charges connected to this and another case will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Robles will remain in custody for nine months, followed by a three month supervised release program.