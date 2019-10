ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 2020 Golden Apple Awards is narrowing down the finalists.

Eighty-eight teachers received the nomination from across New Mexico and now 16 finalists are being selected. Over the next several weeks teachers will be visited by committee members as they select award recipients.

The recipients will be honored at the Golden Apple Tribute to Teacher Excellence on April 3, 2020.