15th Annual Sweet Jazz Benefit Concert goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 15 years, local jazz musicians have offered their time and talent to put on the annual Sweet Jazz Benefit Concert. This concert is one of the major fundraisers for Family Promise of Albuquerque, an organization that assists families who are experiencing homelessness, and this year the concert is going virtual.

The Annual Sweet Jazz Benefit Concert will be on May 23, and it will be broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube. The fundraiser benefits Family Promise of Albuquerque, which is an organization that assists families who are at risk of homelessness, homeless, or recently exiting homelessness.