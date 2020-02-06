158 Albuquerque area seniors received firewood from Open Space areas this winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seniors in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County got some help this winter as the City of Albuquerque Departments of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation offered free firewood deliveries. The City of Albuquerque reports that 158 seniors received over 171,000 pounds of Salt Cedar, Cottonwood, Russian Olive, Siberian Elm, and Mulberry.

The wood was removed fro Open Space areas to reduce the potential for fire hazards. The program’s response was very positive this year, with the city having to stop requests once it ran out of firewood to distribute.

“This strikes the balance between supporting seniors in our community during some of the coldest winter months and stewarding our open spaces in a responsible way,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release.

Both the Department of Senior Affairs and Parks and Recreation plan to continue their partnership into 2020 with wood deliveries starting in November for senior citizens ages 60 and older. “This was a great opportunity to support seniors in our community and put all the waste wood from annual Open Space maintenance to a good use,” said Dept. of Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez in a statement. “We are thankful to the Parks and Recreation Department for supporting this effort over the past year and working with us to continue it going forward.”

Seniors who are interested in participating in the deliveries are asked to follow the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs website starting in the early fall for information on when the department will be able to take requests.