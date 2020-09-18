$150,000 raised from virtual Mayor’s Ball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Mayor’s Ball was held virtually Tuesday night and raised over $150,000 in sponsorships and community donations. Mayor Tim Keller and One Albuquerque Fund board members talked about how the fund is working in the community and addressed key priorities during the televised event.

Donors from Albuquerque include Presbyterian Hospital, PNM, New Mexico Gas Company, and Netflix. Donations to the One Albuquerque Fund are still being accepted through their website or by texting ONEABQ to (505) 658-0908.