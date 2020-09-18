$150,000 raised from virtual Mayor’s Ball

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Mayor’s Ball was held virtually Tuesday night and raised over $150,000 in sponsorships and community donations. Mayor Tim Keller and One Albuquerque Fund board members talked about how the fund is working in the community and addressed key priorities during the televised event.

Donors from Albuquerque include Presbyterian Hospital, PNM, New Mexico Gas Company, and Netflix. Donations to the One Albuquerque Fund are still being accepted through their website or by texting ONEABQ to (505) 658-0908.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss