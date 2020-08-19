15 years later: Still no trial for accused murderer John Hyde

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man went on a killing spree, 15 years ago Tuesday, across Albuquerque randomly gunning down five people but he has still never gone to trial. Police say John Hyde killed aDepartment of Transportation worker Ben Lopez, and then went into a motorcycle shop and killed two employees, Garret Iverson and David Fisher.

Hyde is then accused of ambushing officers Richard Smith and Michael King as they tried to arrest him. Hyde has been repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial. To this day, he lives in the state mental hospital in Las Vegas.

