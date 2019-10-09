15-year-old arrested in connection to murder of two Albuquerque teenagers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested a 15-year-old wanted in connection to the murder of two Albuquerque teenagers.

Collin Romero and his friend, 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef, were kidnapped from a home in the Northeast Heights last December. They were tortured and shot before being murdered.

Last week, murder charges were filed against a 15-year-old boy named Julio Almentero, also known as “Fafa,” in connection to the case. Tuesday, Almentero was located by police and booked into jail.

Almentero is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.