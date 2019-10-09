15-year-old accused of murdering two Albuquerque teens connected to deadly high school party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have tied a 15-year-old accused of murdering two teens on the West Mesa to the murder scene of a Sandia High School student at a homecoming party.

Those details just emerged from documents in the push to keep Julio Almentero behind bars until trial. Almentero was in court Wednesday afternoon for the murder of two teens last December. Prosecutors mentioned they want to keep him behind bars, but they never mentioned his connection to the Sandia High School party murder a week and a half ago.

Almentero was in hiding until police arrested him Tuesday for the murders of Ahmed Latif and Collin Romero, a pair of high schoolers from Albuquerque. Police say they were tortured and murdered after a drug and gun deal went south.

In newly released court paperwork, prosecutors say Almentero was “known to have been at a party where Sean Markey,” a Sandia High student, was shot and killed and was in possession of a firearm at that party. The documents do not say if they believe Almentero was the gunman who killed the Sandia High senior at that homecoming party.

KRQE News 13 asked both APD and the DA’s office if they believe he’s the killer, did not get an answer. No word yet on when a judge will decide if Almentero should stay behind bars until his double murder trial.