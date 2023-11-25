ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has identified the person they think is involved in a shooting at the Coronado Center.

Detectives believed Montoya was fighting with another juvenile over social media and pulled out a gun when they encountered each other at the mall.

APD said surveillance video showed Montoya playing with the gun once outside of the mall where he fired and took off toward Menaul.

A bullet hole was left above the entrance to the mall, police reported, and a gun matching the firearm used by Montoya was discovered near the mall on Saturday.

A warrant for Montoya was approved for shooting at an occupied building, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person, and two other charges.