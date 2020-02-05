14-year-old accused of murdering cousin held behind bars for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man shot and killed by his 14-year-old cousin is begging a judge to keep the suspect in jail.

“There is no helping Jehvyn. If he’s going to assault his own family members and his own anybody, what do you guys think he’s going to do to a complete stranger if you let him go? He just killed his own cousin,” said Howard’s sister Ranirtra Howard.

Police say last Wednesday 14-year-old Jevyn Steadman shot and killed his cousin 29-year-old Lawrence Howard. Howard was known for trying to help his community, seen here in a KRQE News 13 story in 2018 power washing businesses in the international district to improve his neighborhood.

“He took my son, he was only 29. He didn’t bother nobody and tried to help everybody,” said Howard’s mother Catherine Howard-Portee.

Witnesses told police the two got into an argument and Steadman said he quote, “Didn’t mean to do it,” after he fired the shot. Steadman is charged with first-degree murder.

Today a judge ruled Steadman will be held until the next hearing.