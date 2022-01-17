13th Annual Albuquerque Comic Con draws to a close

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s Albuquerque Comic Con has come to an end and cosplayers were out in full force on the final day of the weekend event. There were about 50 celebrity guests over the weekend and 300 vendors from around the country.

One vendor, the Zia Ghostbusters were at the event raising money for Make-A-Wish. “We go around raising money for charity and kind of just bringing happiness to the community. Almost anything people are looking for that involves Ghostbusters, we’re there. You know who to call,” said Jarrod Arana of the Zia Ghostbusters.

This was the 13th year of the Albuquerque Comic Con. The event was delayed last year from January to June due to the pandemic.