Juvenile shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager was shot and killed by a family member in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday.

Albuquerque Police were dispatched to a home near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, he was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police say his cousin was ‘joking around’ and wound up shooting the teen. Police say a warrant is being drafted.

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates at soon as they become available.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video