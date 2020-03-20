Juvenile shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager was shot and killed by a family member in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday.
Albuquerque Police were dispatched to a home near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, he was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Police say his cousin was ‘joking around’ and wound up shooting the teen. Police say a warrant is being drafted.
This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates at soon as they become available.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State, county ordered closures issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico