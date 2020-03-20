Juvenile shot and killed in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenager was shot and killed by a family member in southeast Albuquerque on Thursday.

Albuquerque Police were dispatched to a home near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, he was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police say his cousin was ‘joking around’ and wound up shooting the teen. Police say a warrant is being drafted.

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates at soon as they become available.

