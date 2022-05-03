ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A student has made it his mission to give back to local healthcare workers. Thirteen-year-old Zane Anderson has been putting together care packages for UNM Hospital employees since September.

Each package contains snacks, drinks, and handwritten thank-you notes. He said he wanted to find a way to give back to healthcare workers for what they’ve done during the pandemic. “What I’m doing isn’t such a huge deal. I’ve always been taught to try and be as kind as I can, so that’s just what I’m doing,” said Anderson.

Last week, the hospital CEO presented Zane with a certificate of appreciation for his acts of kindness. Zane says he’s planning on making care packages.